Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $36.31.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.