TRxADE HEALTH’s (MEDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of MEDS opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.