TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.370 EPS.

Shares of TTMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

