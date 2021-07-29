TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

TTMI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 847,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.18.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

