Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 66,558 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 640.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $11,901,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. Research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

