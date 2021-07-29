Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,426.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

