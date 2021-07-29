Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 956 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 689.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.86 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

