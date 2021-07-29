Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.06 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 35,119 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18 and a beta of 1.97. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.