Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.09 Million Position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.73 million, a P/E ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 2.45. Vuzix Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

