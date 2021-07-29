Tudor Pickering Upgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $33.99 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDS. CIBC downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

PDS stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

