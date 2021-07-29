Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TPB opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $980.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

