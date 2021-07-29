Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.80, but opened at $49.65. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $51.12, with a volume of 2,072 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $980.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.93.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.