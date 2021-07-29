TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

TSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TSP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,823. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

