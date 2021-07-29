Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Twitter reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.84. 736,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230,207. The company has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 151.30 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

