Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $492.56 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $395.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $481.84.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $495.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $445.92. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.