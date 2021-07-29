Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,567,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 441,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,301.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 59,775 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.