U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY21 guidance at $2.68-2.78 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.680-2.780 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

