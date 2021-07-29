UBS Group AG Buys New Shares in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (NYSEARCA:STLG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

STLG opened at $37.11 on Thursday. iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36.

