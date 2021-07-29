UBS Group AG Has $77,000 Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Switch were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Switch by 17.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Switch by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at $19,951,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,632,787 shares of company stock worth $32,986,988. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.