UBS Group AG Has $82,000 Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 260.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 921,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WF stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

