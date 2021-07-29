UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

