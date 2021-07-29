UBS Group AG Purchases 2,536 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 76.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $208,000. 38.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

