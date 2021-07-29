UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,445 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEIP shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

