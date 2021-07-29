UBS Group Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday. Metzler set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €85.11 ($100.13).

Shares of KRN opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.51. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €86.40 ($101.65). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €78.31.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

