UBS Group Reiterates “€122.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a report on Monday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €103.83 ($122.16).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €97.90 ($115.18) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €96.74. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

