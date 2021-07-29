UBS Group Reiterates €610.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

UBS Group set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €606.00 ($712.94).

