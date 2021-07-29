UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ITVPY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 21,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

