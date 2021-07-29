UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.30 ($1.04). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.04), with a volume of 846,556 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.88%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

