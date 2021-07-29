Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

