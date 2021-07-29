Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Investec currently has $16.39 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UEHPY opened at $16.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

