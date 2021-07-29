Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RARE traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65.

Several brokerages have commented on RARE. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,218 shares of company stock worth $3,554,301. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

