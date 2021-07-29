UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Shares of UMBF opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $65,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.