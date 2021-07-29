Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.