Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $8.92 on Major Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00022441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $37.97 million and $17.21 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00031235 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00213969 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00031064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013299 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,259,091 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

