Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR (OTCBB:UFFRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR (OTCBB:UFFRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR Company Profile

Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR is a non-banking financial services company, which engages in the provision of leasing services. It operates through the following business lines: Leasing, Financial Factoring, and Auto Loans. The Leasing business includes the loan for the acquisition of cars, fleets, and machinery or productive capital goods.

