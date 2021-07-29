United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%.

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,647,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.2854 dividend. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

