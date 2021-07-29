United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

United Utilities Group stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.2107 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.44%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

