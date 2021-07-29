Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $50,240.00 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $157.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 156.0% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 162,093 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Universal Health Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

