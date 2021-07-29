Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $170.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.40.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

