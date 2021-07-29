US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report sales of $6.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.61 billion. US Foods reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $27.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.06 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.54 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,651. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after acquiring an additional 448,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,269,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,749,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,063,000 after acquiring an additional 957,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

