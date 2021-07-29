USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.89 on Thursday. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75.
About USA Equities
