USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.89 on Thursday. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicines. The company also provides QHSLab, a cloud based medical office and mobile patient education solution; and distributes AllergiEnd, an allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy system, and related components to non-allergy specialist physicians.

