USD Coin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $27.35 billion and approximately $2.68 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.86 or 0.05774608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00122276 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a coin. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 27,339,413,132 coins. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

