Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 16,200 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 270.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trex were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 109.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Trex by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

NYSE:TREX opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 1.48. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

