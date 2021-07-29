Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock opened at $93.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.39 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,972,490. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

