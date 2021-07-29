Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Toro were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

