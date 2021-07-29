Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

