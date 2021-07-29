Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $159.93. The stock had a trading volume of 126,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,647. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

