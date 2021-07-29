Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 344,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,074. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

