Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $297.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.50 and a 52-week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

