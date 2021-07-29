Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 306,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $428,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 60,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.831 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

